Vaccines are now getting to the housebound - Deputy Jackie Cahill

A total of 186 people who are housebound in the Mid-West and South-East HSE regions have now been vaccinated by National Ambulance Services staff in recent weeks, Deputy Jackie Cahill has confirmed after speaking with Department of Health officials.

Deputy Cahill received this confirmation after speaking with the Minister for Older People, Mary Butler TD and Department of Health officials in recent days. Cahill, the Tipperary Fianna Fáil T.D., had previously raised his concerns, both directly with Minister Butler and in the Dáil, that there were many people in Tipperary who were housebound or bedridden and who could not attend vaccination appoints in person.

Commenting on this development today, Cahill said: “I am pleased to learn that the National Ambulance Service have carried out great work in Tipperary in recent days and weeks in ensuring that those who are at heighted risk of Covid-19 and who cannot attend vaccination appointments at their GP’s surgery have been vaccinated in their homes.

“After questioning Department of Health officials in relation to this issue again today, I received confirmation that the National Ambulance Service has completed 84 vaccinations in the Mid-West HSE region, where north Tipperary lies, and 102 vaccines have been completed in the HSE South-East region, which covers south Tipperary.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of the National Ambulance Services paramedics in carrying out this work. I have, in recent weeks, been contacted by a number of constituents here in Tipperary who were worried they would miss their vaccine appointment as they were unable to leave their homes due to being housebound or bedridden. I believe it is important to recognise the hard work of the National Ambulance Services in ensure that these people, who are at particular risk of Covid-19, have received their vaccinations”, Cahill concluded.