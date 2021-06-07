Have a great Bank Holiday Monday in Tipp

Bars and restaurants which serve food are opening up throughout Tipperary this morning and are ready to welcome customers into outdoor dining areas, many of which have only been established in recent times.

It's a Bank Holiday Monday, the weather is great, and there is much excitement as these establishments re-open their doors following a very lengthy lockdown as a result of the coronavirus.

But, the advice to all Tipperary people this day is to be sensible, be safe and help to keep everybody else safe as well. Gardai and the Road Safety Authority have already issued guidelines about using the roads over this busy period - with silage works going on around Tipperary right now, the roads are even more busy with big, heavy machinery in operation and moving quickly to get work done during the dry spell. So, take your time, slow down and don't take any unnecessary risks on the road. It is also likely that there will be more cyclists and pedestrians on the road than usual.

But, precautions should also be taken with anybody visitinsg lakes, rivers, the seaside etc. Keep an eye out for the young and the vulnerable and ensure that all precautions are taken.

Tipperary has some great places to visit this Bank Holiday Monday. So why not go, enjoy the county and spend your disposable income locally.

Enjoy.