Walk-in vaccination clinic for South Tipperary at the weekend

A Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at the Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel on Saturday 21st August 2021 from 12pm to 3pm. No appointment is necessary.
The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 16 years and over, who wish to receive a 1st dose vaccine. 16 and 17 year olds can be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian.
Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:
· Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
· Photo ID;
· Your Eircode;
· And an email address and a mobile number.
If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.
If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.
For more information log on to: www.vaccine.hse.ie
Pfizer vaccine will be available to all those aged 16 years and over who wish to receive a 1st dose vaccine.
