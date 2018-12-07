Stole beer cans from Tesco

A Thurles man who stole cans from a shop in the town, was ordered to pay compensation.

Michael Doyle, of Clongour, Thurles, entered Tesco in Liberty Square, Thurles, on November 3 this year, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Thurles District Court.

Mr Doyle took eight cans of Rockshore beer valued at €14 without paying. Doyle again entered the same Tesco on November 12, and again took eight cans valued at €14. He pleaded guilty to theft. The cans from the first theft were not recovered. Judge MacGrath noted that €14 was outstanding. The case was adjourned to December 4 to deal with compensation.