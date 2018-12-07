Templemore man found with bag of stolen goods

A Templemore man who was found crouching down near the Garda Training College with a bag of stolen goods, had his case adjourned to December for a victim impact statement.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Ian Lockyer was pleading guilty to stealing goods valued at €230 on August 8 this year, the property of Gerry Cormac.

The offence location was given as 9 Church Avenue, Templemore.

Mr Lockyer, of 47 Lacey Avenue, Templemore, stole a black Magellan ‘Roadmate’ Sat Nav valued at €200, e-cigarette accessories valued at €10, a silver e-cigarette valued at €14, a uniball pen worth €1, and a knife valued at €5.

Sgt Andrew Lyons said gardaí received a report concerning a male wearing a balaclava at Richmond, Templemore, near the Garda Training College.

Mr Lockyer was found crouching down near a car with a bag containing the stolen items. All the items were recovered.

Separately, Mr Lockyer, then of Newtown, Ballinree, Nenagh, is also charged with having no insurance while driving at Graiguefrehane, Loughmore, Templemore, on February 20, 2018.

Judge MacGrath adjourned Mr Lockyer's matters to December 18 next, for a victim impact statement.