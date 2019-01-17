Tipperary man (60) contesting drugs possession charge

A 60-year-old Glengoole, County Tipperary, man is pleading not guilty to possessing €1,000 worth of cannabis herb, Cashel District Court heard last week.

Before the court was John Harding of Mellison, Glengoole, who is charged with possessing the illegal drug for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others at his home on March 16, 2017.

He is also charged with possession of the drug. It's alleged the cannabis was found by gardai executing a search warrant on the house.

Harding indicated, through his solicitor Aidan Leahy, that he will contest the drugs possession charge against him.

Judge Terence Finn adjourned the case to the Cashel Court sitting of March 14 for hearing.

Read more: Tipperary man sentenced for shouting abuse and acting aggressively in town centre