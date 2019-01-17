Tipperary man disqualified from driving for six years

A 42-year-old Clonmel, County Tipperary, man was sentenced at Cashel Court last week to 240 hours community service and disqualified from driving for six years for driving without insurance and driving while his licence was disqualified.

Judge Terence Finn handed down these penalties to father-of-two Keith Lonergan of Apt. 6 Emmet Court, Emmet Street, Clonmel.

He directed the two community service orders of 120 hours imposed on Lonergan were in lieu of three and four months prison terms.

Lonergan received these penalties for driving without insurance or a licence at Cloghabreedy, Cahir, on August 17 last year.

Garda Ryan said Lonergan admitted having no insurance cover or driving licence when he stopped him at 4.25pm on this date.

The court heard Lonergan had two previous convictions for driving without insurance, but the offences were committed after the offences before Cashel Court last week.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client worked in Gleeson's in Borrisoleigh for 15 years and was made redundant in December 2016. His life took a turn for the worse and he came under financial stress. This was the underlying reason for his offending behaviour and he complied with the law before that.