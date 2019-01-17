'Abusive to gardaí': Clonmel men fined for being dangerously drunk on Tipperary road

Two Clonmel, County Tipperary, men were fined €250 each at Cashel District Court for being dangerously drunk on a public road in New Inn in the early hours of the morning.

Judge Terence Finn imposed the fines on 41-year-old William O'Reilly of Bay 1 Heywood Road Halting Site, Clonmel, and 22 year-old Darren O'Reilly of 16 Brooke Crescent, Clonmel.

Both men pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place at Loughkent Lower, New Inn to such an extent they were a danger to themselves and others. They committed the offence on February 24 last year. Garda Sergeant Carol O'Leary said.

Diarmaid Moriarty came across both men where a car had been abandoned in a field at 1.24am. They were highly intoxicated and abusive towards the gardai. Their behaviour disturbed the sleep of local residents.

Darren O'Reilly has 17 previous convictions for road traffic offences as well as theft and a Misuse of Drugs Act offence. William O'Reilly has 26 previous convictions primarily for theft and traffic offences and also some public order breaches.

Solicitor Eamonn Hayes said William O'Reilly instructed him that he didn't receive the fixed charge notice fine issued to him but Darren Ryan accepted he may well have received his. William was married with eight children, while Darren was also in a relationship and had two children.