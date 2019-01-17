Dublin man accused of stealing from Tipperary school sent for trial

A man accused of stealing €4,000 from the Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry, County Tipperary, has been returned for trial to the next session of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Terence Finn sent forward Bernard McDonagh of 5 Deansrath Park, Dublin 5, for trial when he appeared before him at Cashel District Court.

McDonagh is charged with committing the theft offence at the school on January 27 last year. He was remanded to appear before Clonmel Circuit Court on February 26.

Read more: Clonmel men fined for being dangerously drunk on Tipperary road