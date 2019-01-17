'Doesn't appear to be maturing': Tipperary man (31) fined for being dangerously drunk

A 31-year-old man was fined €400 at Cashel District Court for being dangerously drunk in The Commons, County Tipperary, and was told by the judge he didn't appear to be maturing in his third decade.

The fine was levied on Dermot Bourke of Kilcooley, Grange, Barna, Thurles, who pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place at Blackcommon, The Commons, to such an extent he was a danger to himself and others.

Garda Linda Conway told the court she received a report about males drinking in this area on June 20, 2017. One of them was Dermot Bourke, who was very intoxicated and his speech was slurred. He was arrested for dangerous drunkenness, brought to Thurles Garda Station and was later collected by his mother.

A fixed penalty fine was issued to him but it wasn't paid. The garda added that Bourke had 24 previous convictions, a number of which were for public order offences. Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had a difficulty with alcohol.

As he fined Mr Bourke, Judge Finn said: "He is in his third decade but he doesn't appear to be maturing and he spurned the opportunity of a fixed penalty notice.”