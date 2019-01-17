'Not the act of a kind, dutiful son': Tipperary man (27) prosecuted for cocaine possession

Gardai executing a search warrant on a house in Ballingarry, County Tipperary, found €25 worth of cocaine in a bedroom belonging to a 27-year-old man.

The cocaine belonged to Jack Ivors of Convent Road, Ballingarry, who pleaded guilty at Cashel District Court last week to possessing the illegal drug at his home on February 9, 2018.

Ivors' solicitor said her client lived with his mother and worked as a foreman at a construction firm. He worked with his employer for nine years. She described the offence as an "aberration".

On hearing the evidence, Judge Terence Finn noted it must have been a shock to Ivors' mother to find gardaí looking to search her home. This offence was not the act of a "kind, dutiful son".

The Judge asked Garda Sergeant Carol O'Leary if the gardaí had any residual concerns about Ivors and she replied "no".

In view of this, Judge Finn said this prosecution may have taught Ivors a sharp lesson and he invited him to make a €500 contribution to the court poor box.