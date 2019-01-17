'Dabbled in cannabis': Tipperary amateur jockey prosecution struck out at Cashel Court

The prosecution against an amateur jockey caught with €20 worth of cannabis herb in Glengoole, County Tipperary, was struck out at Cashel Court after the 19-year-old paid a €300 contribution to the court's poor box.

The contribution was paid shortly after Judge Terence Finn levied it on Liam Quinlan of 22 Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton. Quinlan pleaded guilty at the court to possessing the cannabis at The Reen, Glengoole, on April 28 last year.

Sergeant Carol O'Leary said Mr Quinlan was an occupant of a vehicle a garda searched after getting a strong smell of cannabis.

The garda asked Mr Quinlan to empty out his pockets and he took out a small piece of cannabis from an inside pocket.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client was a relatively successful amateur jockey who travelled to the UK regularly to compete. He explained there was a tragic loss in his client's family and he dabbled in cannabis. Mr Morrissey pointed out that drugs were no longer a problem for his client.

