Tipperary man fined for possessing bag of cocaine worth €50

A bag of cocaine worth €50 was found by a garda who searched a young man in The Commons in County Tipperary, Cashel Court heard.

The cocaine was found on Allen Jenkins from Earlshill, Ballynonty, Ballingarry, who was fined €300 after he pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at The Commons, Ballingarry, on November 1, 2017.

Sergeant Carol O'Leary said Jenkins was with two other males when Garda Ian Browne carried out the search. The cocaine was found in Jenkins' jacket pocket.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client had a drug problem when he was 16-years-old and was in recovery over the past two years. However, he recommenced taking drugs for a short period of time and this was when the cocaine was found on him.

Drug abuse was no longer an issue with him and he was attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings three times a week in Clonmel.

Mr Morrissey said Jenkins was laid off from his job at a joinery recently. He had ambitions to travel to Oslo where two of his siblings lived and worked but realised the difficulty he may have in doing so because of this prosecution. After imposing the fine, Judge Finn agreed to fix recognisance in the event of appeal.