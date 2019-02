A 25-year-old man has been sent forward for trial to Clonmel Circuit Court next Tuesday, February 26.

Giancarlo Rea of 67 Caiseal na Rí, Cashel, is charged with assaulting and harming a person at Ely's Centra, The Green, Cashel, on December 26, 2017.

Judge Terence Finn returned Mr Rea for trial when he appeared before him at Cashel District Court last Thursday.