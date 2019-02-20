COURT: Tipperary man (30) must be with his father when he leaves home

A 30 year-old Tipperary Town man charged with damaging a car was granted bail at Tipperary District Court on condition he abide by a series of strict conditions, including that he only leave his home in the company of his father.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath granted bail to Paul Downey Junior of 85 St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary, after considering the application put by the defendant's solicitor and assurances given by his father to supervise him and ensure he received his medication.

Downey is before the court charged with causing criminal damage and possession of an article at St Michael's Avenue in Tipperary on January 31.

Judge MacGrath fixed bail at €500 with an independent surety of €1000 but she didn't require a cash lodgement.

The bail conditions she set include that he reside at 85 St Michael's Avenue, abide by a nightly curfew of 11pm and only leave the house in the company of his father.

Judge MacGrath also directed Downey that he was not to be under the influence of any intoxicant apart from any medication prescribed by his doctor and comply with the medical directions of his doctor.

Other bail conditions she fixed include a requirement to sign on at Tipperary Town Garda Station twice a week and not have any contact, direct or indirect, with the injured parties or any witnesses in the case.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to Tipperary Court sitting of February 27 and warned Downey that she would put him back in jail if he breached any of the bail conditions including if he was seen on the streets without his father.

Turning to Paul Downey Senior, she said she knew a major responsibility had been put on his shoulders, but she had to balance the interests of the public with granting his son bail.