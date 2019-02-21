Teenagers appear before Tipperary court charged with possessing shotgun cartridges

Three teenagers appeared before Cashel District Court last Thursday charged with possessing 21 live shotgun cartridges in County Tipperary.

Judge Terence Finn accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case against the three defendants in the district court after Sgt. Carol O'Leary gave a preliminary outline of the evidence alleged in the case.

The defendants can't be named because they are juveniles. Sgt. O'Leary said it was alleged Gda. Thomas Sheehyresponded to a call about youths drinking at the back of St John The Baptist National School, Old Road, Cashel, on Monday, September 6, 2017.

The three defendants ran from the area when Gda. Sheehy arrived, but he found 21 shotgun cartridges and other items such as tobacco, a lighter and cans of alcohol where they had been. Gda. Sheedy chased the three and they stopped, Sgt. O'Leary added.

Judge Finn asked if there was any explanation given for having the cartridges. Sgt. O'Leary said they were possibly going to sell the cartridges. If they didn't sell them, they planned to throw them away.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said the 17-year-old girl was pleading not guilty to the ammunition possession charge, and he sought time to seek instructions and advise of one of the youths as this was his first day before the court.

Judge Finn adjourned the case against all three juveniles to Cashel District Court sitting on February 28.