No Insurance: Tipperary man stopped by Gardaí escapes driving ban

A 40 year-old motorist caught driving without insurance in Tipperary Town has been spared a driving disqualification because a judge is satisfied he believed he had insurance cover when gardaí stopped him.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath instead fined Brian O'Halloran of 63 An Duiche, Scallagheen, Tipperary, €200 at Tipperary District Court last week for driving without insurance at An Duiche, Scallagheen on March 7 last year. He pleaded guilty to the offence.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client believed he was insured and Gda. Elliott accepted this. When he went home to get the insurance documents, he was informed by his partner that she didn't renew the insurance cover. It was the first he heard of it.

Judge MacGrath responded that she wouldn't disqualify Mr O'Halloran on this occasion because of his genuine belief he was insured.