Tipperary man fined for early morning anti-social behaviour

An intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance in the early hours of the morning appeared before Tipperary district court.

Kevin Barry, 5 Dundrum Drive, County Tipperary, pleaded guilty to a public order offence on August 4 2018 at 5.20 am at Greenane Drive Tipperary Town.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey told the court that on the morning gardaí found Kevin Barry in a very intoxicated condition.

He said Barry was causing a disturbance, was highly intoxicated, and was a danger to himself and others.

A fine was issued but Barry failed to pay. He had ten previous convictions, the majority of which were for public order.

Vincent McCormack, solicitor said his client was sorry for his behaviour. The defendant was on social welfare.

Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a fine of €150.