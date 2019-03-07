Tipperary man caused €4,500 worth of damage with handle of sickle

A man appeared before Tipperary district court on criminal damage charges.

Timmy Ryan, Lake Road Halting Site, Tipperary town, was before the court on charges related to an incident in the town on August 4 2018.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey, outlining the case to Judge Bernadette Owens, said the case would be made that Ryan threw a block through the window of a house at Fr Matthew Street, Tipperary Town, had an altercation with another person and using the handle of a sickle damaged the windows of four cars parked on the street. €4,500 worth of damage was caused.

Judge Bernadette Owens accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the case to March 27.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail.