Gardaí with search warrant found cocaine in Tipperary house

€200 worth of cocaine was found in a house in Tipperary Town, the district court was told.

Before the court was Adrian O’Brien, 57 St. Michaels Avenue, Tipperary Town, on a charge of possession of cocaine at 6 Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey said members of the gardaí who had a search warrant found traces of white powder and money bags. Adrian O’Brien admitted it was cocaine.

After hearing an outline of the facts, Judge Bernadette Owens accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to March 27.