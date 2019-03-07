Tipperary man sent forward to Clonmel Criminal Court on assault charges

A book of evidence was served on a man in relation to two assault charges at Tipperary District Court.

Michael Riordan, Ballinacourty, Aherlow, was sent forward to the current sittings of Clonmel Criminal Court.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey served the book of evidence and said he had no objection to bail.

Michael Riordan was before the court on two counts of assault relating to an incident at Churchwell, Tipperary, on July 23, 2018.

Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a condition on the bail and instructed the defendant not to have any direct or indirect contact with the injured parties.