Tipperary mechanic 'experiencing personal difficulties' disqualified from driving for six years

A Hungarian national has appeared before Tipperary District Court on charges of drink driving.

Before the court was Ferenc Matulay, 15 Blind Street, Tipperary, who pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on September 22, 2017, at Springfield Crescent, Rossmore village.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey said gardaí observed the defendant driving a vehicle and pulled him over. The defendant had five previous convictions, two of which were for drink driving.

Solicitor Vincent McCormac said his client was experiencing personal difficulties at the time of the offence. He was living in Ireland for a number of years and worked as a mechanic.

Judge Bernadette Owens imposed a fine of €250 and disqualified from driving for six years.