Man sustained jaw injury in Tipperary assault

A man appeared before Tipperary District Court on assault charges relating to an incident that arose after he drove to town to give somebody a lift.

Daniel Murphy, Ballyfookeen, Pallasgreen, was before the court on an assault charge relating to an incident at Bank Place, Tipperary, on April 15, 2018.

The case was adjourned to March 27 for a decision to be made concerning jurisdiction.

Sgt Cathal Godfrey outlined the case to Judge Bernadette Owens for the purpose to allow her make a decision on jurisdiction.

Sgt Godfrey said the suspect’s partner was out socialising in Tipperary Town. She contacted the defendant for a lift. When he drove in to collect her, she was with a man the defendant did not know at the time.

An altercation ensued and the injured party was struck in the face and sustained a jaw injury. The men were not known to one another.

Judge Owens asked if there had been a victim impact statement furnished. When informed no statement had been taken, she adjourned the case until March 27 for such a statement to be made available and for a decision then to be made on jurisdiction.

Mr Murphy was remanded on continuing bail to March 27 to Tipperary District Court.