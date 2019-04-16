GARDAI
Tipperary gardai arrest motorist driving at 208kph in 120kph zone
A motorist caught doing 208kph in a 120kph zone has been banned from driving for four years at Nenagh District Court.
Thurles Roads Policing Unit stopped an SUV driving 88kph over the speed limit in a 120kph zone.
The driver was arrested and charged with having no driving license or insurance and dangerous driving.
The vehicle was also seized.
At a special sitting of Nenagh District Court the motorist received a four month suspended sentence.
He was also fined €1,000 and disqualified from driving for four years.
