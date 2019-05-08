Murder accused went to Tipperary garda station and told garda she had killed her boyfriend

A woman on trial accused of murder went to a garda station and said that she had killed her boyfriend, telling a garda: “I stabbed him. I pushed the knife into him, come quick,” a jury has heard.

The court also heard that Inga Ozolina was "panicky and frantic" when she arrived at Roscrea Garda Station, dressed in a bathrobe and slippers, in the early hours of the morning.

Garda Diarmuid O'Connor was giving evidence on Wednesday in the Central Criminal Court trial of Ms Ozolina (48), who is charged with murdering her boyfriend Audrius Pukas (43) over two years ago in her Co Tipperary home.

Ms Ozolina, originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mounthrath, Co Laois has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on November 20, 2016.

The trial has previously heard that the accused and deceased were in a “tempestuous and volatile relationship” which was “violent at times” and the prosecution contends there is “no question of self-defence” in the case.

Garda O’Connor told prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC that Ms Ozolina called to the front door of Roscrea Garda Station at 2.30am on November 20.

Garda O’Connor said he went to the front door of the garda station and Ms Ozolina told him: “I’ve killed my boyfriend, come quick, come quick. I stabbed him. I pushed the knife into him, come quick.”

The witness testified that Ms Ozolina was “panicky, frantic, anxious and upset” at the time.

“I said to my colleagues that we may have a stabbing on our hands,” he explained.

Ms Ozolina followed him into the public office area of the station but he did not notice any blood on her hands, he said.

Garda O'Connor said he left the station and followed Ms Ozolina to her apartment at The Malthouse. The witness said he observed Mr Pukas lying on his back in the downstairs bedroom and he was wearing only boxer shorts. There was blood around his stomach, he added.

In cross-examination, defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC put it to the witness that the word “stabbed” did not appear in the second entry of his handwritten notes in his notebook.

“No, I’m not sure if its ‘stabbed or stated’,” he replied.

Ms Biggs further put it to Garda O’Connor that his first notebook entry, concerning what Ms Ozolina had said to him when she entered the garda station, may not have been a "verbatim record".

“In my opinion it is an exact record of what she said,” he replied.

In re-examination, Garda O’Connor agreed with Mr Murray that he had first recorded what Ms Ozolina had said to him in his notebook sometime after 2.36am on November 20, when he had arrived at the scene.

Following this, Mr Murray asked Garda O’Connor as to when he made the later note to himself, which was not a "verbatim account".

"That was the 20th going into the 21st," he replied.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Alexander Owens and a jury of seven men and five women.