Carer (66) jailed for 'inexplicable' assault on woman (84) granted extra time to bring sentence appeal

A 66-year-old woman jailed for an “inexplicable” assault on the 84-year-old woman she was supposed to be caring foR has been given extra time in which to bring a sentence appeal.

Sarah Doran, with an address at Kilbride Grove, Bray, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm and false imprisonment at Violet Hill, in Bray on December 28, 2015.

She was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years imprisonment with the final three-and-a-half years suspended by Judge Michael O’Shea on July 20, 2018. She had no previous convictions.

Doran lodged an appeal against the severity of her sentence, five months outside the normal 28-day-period provided for criminals to lodge an appeal. She was granted an extension of time by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

In seeking extra time, barrister Mark Lynam, for Doran, said the offence was “inexplicable”. He said Doran had otherwise lived a blameless life as a carer and a grandmother and it was “still not clear what was actually at the root of this”.

Mr Lynam said a “constellation of mental health problems may have influenced her behaviour”.

If granted extra time to appeal, Doran’s lawyers will be arguing that the suspension of the final three-and-a-half years of her sentence was an insufficient discount for the mitigating factors, Mr Lynam said.

President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said there was no doubt the offence was very serious. He said the “full horror” of the offence emerged from a reading of the transcript. Mr Justice Birmingham said the facts of the case were “extremely unusual”. It involved an “extraordinarily violent” assault by a woman in her 60s on a woman in her 80s.

He said the injured party had put this “appalling incident” behind her and was getting on with her life.

However, Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Ms Justice Máire Whelan and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, said the circumstances of the case, as well as the circumstances of the offender, were so “unusual” that the interest of justice lay in extending time to allow Doran appeal.