Tipperary courts: Intoxicated man damaged vacant house

An intoxicated man who allowed himself to be carried in a stolen car which subsequently crashed was found in a vacant house where he had broken a window and door to gain access, Nenagh Court was told.

Vincent O'Reilly of Boherleigh, Carney, Nenagh, pleaded to criminal damage at Richview, Rathcabbin, Lorrha.

He also pleaded to allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle on November 27, 2018.

The court heard that the vehicle was taken from Main Street, Borrisokane, and crashed and overturned at Gurteen, Rathcabbin.

The gardaí located Mr O'Reilly in a nearby vacant house, lying on the ground.

"He was unable to talk because of the level of intoxication," the court was told.

"It was unbelievable."

The court was told Mr O'Reilly had 29 previous convictions, including for arson and theft.

Solicitor David Peters, for Mr O'Reilly, said that his client couldn't recall the incident.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a probation report and a victim personal statement for January 17, 2020.