Tipperary courts: Speeding motorist hit 180km/h during garda chase

A motorist who led gardaí on a chase of several kilometres hit speeds of 180km/h, Nenagh Court was told.

Patrick Bailey of 37 Ormond Keep, Nenagh, pleaded to six counts of dangerous driving from Borrisokane road, Nenagh, to Pallas Derg, Newtown, on July 11, 2019.

The chase took in Kickham Street, Nenagh; St Conlon's Road, where he went at 160km/h in a 50km/h zone; Belleen Lower, Newtown and Pallas Derg, where he was eventually blocked by two garda cars.

The court heard that the incident began when gardaí observed Mr Bailey driving at Borrisokane road. They were aware he had no insurance and decided to seize the vehicle. However, Mr Bailey took off at speed.

At Belleen Lower and Esker Line, he overtook vehicles while travelling at 180km/h and at Newtown the gardaí decided to pull back from the pursuit because there was a risk to life, the court was told.

Two garda cars then blocked Mr Bailey.

The court heard that Mr Bailey had eight previous convictions, including three for no insurance and that an earlier suspended sentence would now come into play.

Solicitor Johnny Spencer, for Mr Bailey, handed in a letter from his client's mother to the court and said that there was a "lot of family background that would go a long way to explain, but not excuse", his client's behaviour.

Mr Bailey had mental health and addiction issues but he intended to get married next year, said Mr Spencer.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that she had a problem with the level of driving over a long distance.

"Only by the grace of God was no one killed or injured," she said.

Judge MacGrath remanded Mr Bailey in custody to November 28 for a pre-sentencing probation report.