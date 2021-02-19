Tipperary teenager 'unwisely' stole battery charger from Tesco when iPhone went dead

A man who stole a battery charger from Tesco has been ordered to pay a poor box contribution 10 times its value.

Fionn Browne of Ballyhenebery, Cahir was before the court charged with stealing a Primo Powerbank worth €29.50 from Tesco Clonmel on November 11 last.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant was detained by security at the store. He returned the item when requested, before being brought to Cahir Garda Station. Sgt O’Leary said he has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client is a “hard worker” and had been working for a construction firm, but that work has dried up.

The 18-year-old is currently in receipt of a social welfare payment and resides at home.

The solicitor said that his client’s iPhone had gone dead and he “unwisely” went looking for a powerbank. The solicitor added that he co-operated with security and gardaí, and spent an “enlightening” period of detention at Cahir Garda Station after the incident.

Judge Terence Finn said a conviction would impact on the defendant’s future employment prospects. He ordered him to pay €300 to the court poor box by March 23.