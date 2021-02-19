Man alleged to have assaulted taxi driver with fishing rod in Tipperary

A man charged with assault and public order offences has been remanded on continuing bail by Judge Terence Finn until the March 2 sitting of Clonmel District Court.

Azaro Dugast of Cork Simon Community, Mill House, Anderson’s Quay, Cork was before the court on a Section 3 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He was also charged with a Section 6 public order charge for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

There was also a further Section 4 public order charge for being intoxicated to such an extent as would give rise to a reasonable apprehension that could endanger himself or any other person in the vicinity.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court on August 24 last year gardaí responded to a public order incident at Clonmel Train Station at Thomas Street, where two males were fighting.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant was highly intoxicated and had been refused to travel earlier.

He is alleged to have jabbed the right side of the forehead of the complainant with a fishing rod, a taxi driver, Sgt O’Leary said. The complainant had rolled down his window and the defendant approached him.

Sgt O’Leary said the complainant had damaged skin and was bleeding, but didn’t attend a doctor for what she described as a “razor lump the size of a €2 coin and a slight cut”.

Sgt O’Leary said the prosecution has four witnesses, with solicitor Aiden Leahy saying his client is the only witness for the defence.