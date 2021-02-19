'Continued offending': Tipperary man jailed for misuse of drugs offences

A man who has continuously offended was sentenced to nine months imprisonment at Clonmel District Court.

Darren Crotty of Heywood Close, Clonmel was before the court on three misuse of drugs charges.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant has 35 previous convictions, eight of which were for drug misuse.

Sgt O’Leary said his first conviction was for a road traffic offence in 2008 and that his first conviction for drug misuse was in 2010.

Defence solicitor James O’Reilly said his client has substance misuse issues and would link in with the Probation Service like he previously had done.

He said all of the incidents before the court pre-date the imposition of a probation bond and that the values of the substances his client was found in possession of were low. The solicitor said his client co-operated with gardaí and made admissions.

He is currently on a cooking course, and hadn’t come to the attention of gardaí since the incidents, the solicitor added.

Judge Terence Finn said the defendant has shown a pattern of “continued offending”. The judge sentenced him to three months consecutive imprisonment for each of the three offences.