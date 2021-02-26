Driving ban and suspended sentence for Tipperary father undergoing cancer treatment

A father undergoing treatment for cancer has received a suspended sentence, a driving disqualification and a fine for road traffic offences.

Barry O’Kane of Bay 2, Ballyknock, Cashel was before Cashel District Court for road traffic offences.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant was stopped by gardaí on March 15, 2018, in Boherlahan and asked to produce his driving licence and insurance.

He didn’t have them and then failed to produce them at a garda station within 10 days of the incident. He also failed to present an NCT certificate.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant has 11 previous convictions, which included a four-year driving disqualification and a two-month suspended sentence.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client is a married man with seven children and is in receipt of Disability Allowance.

He had purchased the car second hand and was en route to a parent-teacher meeting for one of his children.

The solicitor said his client “took a chance” and acknowledges the “serious folly” of doing so.

His client also acknowledges his “poor history” of convictions.

The solicitor added that his client has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment in Waterford.

Judge Terence Finn said it was a case of “the cart before the horse”, in reference to the defendant driving without the necessary documentation sorted.

He imposed a fine of €500 to be paid within six months, a suspended sentence of five months on a Section 99 bond and a four-year driving disqualification for the no insurance matter, whilst striking out the driving licence charge.

