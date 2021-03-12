Man with 'terrible history' jailed for stealing Garmin watch from Tipperary sports store

A man who stole a Garmin watch from a sports store has been jailed by a judge presiding over Clonmel District Court.

Adrian Chechelski of 26A Davis Road, Clonmel appeared in court over stealing the watch from Elverys on O’Connell Street, Clonmel.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said the defendant was seen on CCTV entering Elverys on January 23, 2020, where he picked up the Garmin watch and left the store without paying for it.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant has 29 previous convictions, the majority for theft offences for which he has received prison sentences.

‘TERRIBLE HISTORY’

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy acknowledged his client’s “terrible history”.

He said: “His previous history says it all. It’s pure dismal.”

He said his client has a history of alcohol abuse. He has obtained work locally in warehouse distribution and has registered with a GP, as was requested by the probation service.

The solicitor said this is the first time his client has been serious about giving up alcohol and has been attending Polish Alcohol Anonymous meetings.

The solicitor said the watch was valued at €300 and was not recovered, but that his client will pay compensation if given the opportunity to do so.

‘CONTINUES TO OFFEND’

Judge Terence Finn said the defendant’s record is “starting to catch up with him”.

Highlighting that the defendant “continues to offend”, the judge sentenced him to nine months of imprisonment.