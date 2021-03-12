Man allegedly failed to report motor vehicle accident, Tipperary court told

A man who allegedly failed to report a motor vehicle accident will learn his fate at a sitting of Clonmel District Court May 4.

Richard Sheenan of Grangebarry, Moyglass, Fethard was charged with road traffic offences including hit and run (failure to give appropriate information and failure to report the incident), failure to provide a valid driver’s licence at a garda station within 10 days and for having no insurance.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said that between 8.30pm and 9pm on May 20, 2019, at Garrinch, Fethard the defendant was the sole occupant of a vehicle when he lost control of it and collided with a bridge, sign post and ended up in a field.

She said the defendant left the vehicle and went to a friend’s house, who reported the incident when the defendant had gone to hospital for a medical assessment. She said the defendant did not instruct his friend to report the incident.

Sgt O’Leary said there were two excessively worn tyres on the vehicle upon examination. She said that there was no damage done to the bridge.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy added that his client, who has no previous convictions, is currently working full-time in the United Kingdom.