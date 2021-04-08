Man sent back to jail after stealing from Tipperary fruit and veg store

A man who stole juice from a local store days after being released from prison has been jailed again.

Danny Duffy of Drummond Etra, Carrickmacross, Monaghan was before Clonmel District Court on a burglary charge.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on March 13, 2020, the defendant entered Martin’s Fruit and Veg in Irishtown, Clonmel whilst it was closed for business.

He spent 20 minutes in the store and stole a bottle of fruit juice.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant has 58 previous convictions, the majority of which were theft and he is currently serving a suspended sentence.

VISITING A FRIEND

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had served periods in prison.

His client had been released from prison a few days prior to the incident and had come to Clonmel to visit a friend.

His client, who was homeless after being released from prison, “found himself thirsty and took the juice”.

The solicitor said that his client left his coat and ID behind him in the store, and that there was no damage to the property.

The solicitor said that his 24-year-old client has a baby on the way and that he now resides with his girlfriend.

His client’s parents had addiction issues and he was fostered at a young age.

His client has been involved with the development squad in his county.

Judge Terence Finn sentenced the defendant to eight months of imprisonment.