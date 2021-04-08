Young woman 'ashamed' after 'evening of madness', Tipperary district court told

A woman is “ashamed” for driving five times over the alcohol limit, Cashel District Court was told.

Chloe Kingston of Kilmoylerane, Ballinascarthy, Clonakilty in county Cork was before the court for driving whilst exceeding the alcohol limit of 22 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on October 30, 2020, gardaí received a call about a vehicle moving slowly off the motorway and then went to return onto it.

Gardaí spoke with the driver at M8 Wallers Lot, who was then arrested and brought to Cahir Garda Station.

She tested for 110 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Sgt O’Leary that the defendant was “cooperative and remorseful”, and has no previous convictions.

A defence solicitor described the incident as “an evening of madness”.

“She is ashamed of what happened,” the solicitor said.

The solicitor said his client, who has a full driver licence since 2015, hasn’t consumed alcohol since the incident and has given assurances that she won’t be before the court again.

The solicitor said his 26-year-old client works full-time and earns €380 per week.

Judge Terence Finn imposed a two-year driving disqualification and a €400 fine.