Tipperary man demanded cash from father to cover drug debts and threatened to burn car

A 23-year-old man who demanded money from his father to cover drug debts has been spared jail.

Emmett Mulcahy of 10 Railway Close, Kilsheelan pleaded guilty to threatening to damage property and demanding money with menace charges at a recent sitting of Clonmel District Court.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on February 21 last the complainant asked the defendant, who is his son, to move out of the above address due to his aggressive behaviour.

Gardaí were called to the address and when they arrived they found the defendant upstairs in bed.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant left the house before returning to ask could he stay another night. He then threatened to burn out his father’s car.

Sgt O’Leary said that on dates between February 14 and 21 last the defendant made an unwarranted demand for €1,240 cash from his father. Sgt O’Leary said the cash was handed over to the defendant, who needed it for drug debts.

A charge for damaging a bathroom door at the address on February 14 last was struck out.

'MENDING BRIDGES'

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client has no previous convictions. His client’s partner is expecting a child, and his client has reconnected with his mother via telephone.

“He is trying to mend bridges,” Mr Leahy said.

Mr Leahy said his client has acknowledged that he needs help with his addiction issues.

His client had been earning €200 weekly as a farm labourer before being arrested.

His client is anxious to repay his father and to secure employment so that he can earn money.

Time in custody has helped his client, Mr Leahy added.

Judge Terence Finn sentenced the defendant to four months of imprisonment, suspended on a Section 99 bond for a period of two years.