Man sent to jail for 'drink-fuelled' assault on partner’s mother at Tipperary housing estate

Judge Terence Finn has sentenced a man who assaulted his partner’s mother to a total of six months of imprisonment.



Jonathan Blackhall of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Clonmel District Court to assault and criminal damage charges.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that in the early hours of January 14, 2021, at 57 Wilderness Grove, Clonmel, the complainant saw the defendant in her garden.

The defendant broke the complainant’s shed window and assaulted her by pulling her hair.

Sgt O’Leary said gardaí arrived and advised the defendant to leave the scene.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant then jumped over the gate and threatened to burn the complainant out of her house.

'DRINK-FUELLED'

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant has 37 previous convictions, the majority of which were for theft and road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client had resided at the address. The solicitor said the injured party was his client’s partner’s mother.

The solicitor said the incident was “drink-fuelled” and that his client has addiction issues.

His client is back speaking to his partner, who is expecting a baby, and is on the methadone programme. “Bridges have been mended,” Mr Leahy said.

His client, 24, has linked in with a counsellor at Limerick Prison, and has apologised for his actions and acknowledged that the incident shouldn’t have happened.