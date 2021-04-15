'Better warn households' about drunk Tipperary electrician who damaged car windscreen

A drunk young man fell asleep in an unlocked car and damaged the inside of its windscreen, Cashel District Court was told.

Robert Byrne of Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir was before the court for criminal damage.

Windscreen damaged

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that the complainant called to Cahir Garda Station to report that their car had been parked overnight on Abbey Street, Cahir on February 29, 2020.

Upon returning to the car, the complainant discovered that the inside of the windscreen had been damaged.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant had left his wallet and phone on the passenger seat of the car and was subsequently identified.

Sgt O’Leary said that the car was left unlocked, and that no other damage was done to it.

Sgt O’Leary added that the defendant, who has no previous convictions, told gardaí that he thought it was his friend’s vehicle.

'Some people are lax’

Judge Terence Finn raised concern about some people being “lax” in securing their vehicles, highlighting its prevalence in towns including Clonmel, Cahir and Cashel.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client co-operated with gardaí and admitted to the offence.

His client, who is a qualified electrician, was drunk and believed it was his friend’s vehicle.

His client, 23, has paid compensation to the complainant.

Judge Finn questioned how the defendant managed to damage the inside of the windscreen, to which Mr Leahy said his client extended his seat back and put his feet up against it.

No recollection

The solicitor continued by saying that his client has no recollection of the incident and fell asleep in the vehicle.

The judge then asked if the defendant was suffering “growing pains”.

Mr Leahy replied that his client has learnt his lesson and that the alcohol didn’t help.

'Warn households’

Ordering the defendant to pay a €300 fine, Judge Finn said the defendant “better warn households of his propensity to damage property”.