Case 'a waste of judicial and garda resources', Tipperary court told

Judge Terence Finn has struck out a case he deemed a “waste of judicial and garda resources”.

Thomas O’Donnell of 36 Carrigeen, Clonmel was before Clonmel District Court for allegedly having a false instrument and forgery charges.

NDLS CENTRE

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on November 19, 2019, the defendant attended the NDLS centre at Powerstown House in Clonmel to renew his driver’s licence.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant provided his old licence, which had handwritten notes on it that would entitle him to a category C licence, even though that wasn’t the case.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant allegedly told staff at the centre to “disregard” the notes. Staff, who didn’t process the category C section on his licence, then reported the incident to gardaí.

‘OLD STYLE’ LICENCE

A barrister for the defendant, 62, said there is no evidence that his client tried to use the licence to gain a category that he wasn’t entitled to.

Judge Finn said he was having difficulty seeing where a false instrument was provided.

Judge Finn questioned whether it was an “old style paper” licence, to which the barrister replied “yes”.

Judge Finn then struck out the case, whilst adding: “It would be a waste of judicial and garda resources to allow this matter go further.”