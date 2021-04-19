'Upset' man drove through Tipperary roundabout 'too fast' after break up

An “upset” man had just broken up with his girlfriend when he was stopped by gardaí, Clonmel District Court was told.

Anthony Downey of 29 Collaire Court, Callan, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to a dangerous driving charge.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on January 10, 2021, at approximately 1.15am gardaí on duty saw a vehicle failing to yield at a roundabout and failing to indicate when leaving the roundabout.

The vehicle also had to swerve to avoid a calming island on the roundabout at Killaloan, Clonmel.

Gardaí stopped the vehicle and spoke with the defendant.

Defence solicitor Peter O’Reilly said his client was “basically driving too fast through the roundabout”.

The solicitor said his client, 23, had earlier broken up with his girlfriend and was “upset”. He was driving home when the incident occurred.

The solicitor added that his client, who works in a filling station, accepts he was driving too fast.

Judge Terence Finn ordered the defendant to pay a fine of €250.