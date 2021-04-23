Tipperary father 'highly embarrassed' to appear before district court

A man was “highly embarrassed” to be before Cashel District Court for a Section 3 unlawful possession of cannabis offence.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on February 20, 2020, Derek Tynan of Bansha, county Tipperary was taken to Cahir Garda Station on a separate charge and was found in possession of €15 worth of cannabis.

She added that the defendant has seven previous convictions including for the misuse of drugs.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client’s first conviction for cannabis dates back to 2011.

His client, 55, has had arthritis for many years, and had difficulty with intoxicants, but is clean six months.

His client is a father of two and is “highly embarrassed to be before the court at this stage in his life”.

Judge Terence Finn said the defendant’s previous convictions date back to 2006. He ordered the defendant to pay a fine of €500.