Intoxicated homeless man given suspended sentence for incident at Tipperary McDonald's

A man has received a suspended prison sentence and a fine for his involvement in an incident outside a Tipperary McDonald’s restaurant.

Mark Tuohy, who was living in emergency accommodation, was before court for engaging in threatening/abusive behaviour and for being intoxicated in a public place.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that gardaí received a report of two men arguing outside McDonald’s on Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, the defendant was intoxicated and difficult to understand.

Sgt O’Leary said he was verbally abusive to gardaí, but nothing excessive. He was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

She added that the defendant has 35 previous convictions, 26 of which were for public order offences.

HOMELESS

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client was homeless for a long period of time and is currently residing in bed and breakfast emergency accommodation.

The solicitor said a level of intoxication led to the incident and that his client had received a bloody nose.

The solicitor added that his client has not come to the attention of gardaí since that date.

Judge Terence Finn imposed a six month suspended sentence and a fine of €250.