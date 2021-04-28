Man went to kitchen and got a sharp knife in self-defence during Tipperary hostel dispute

Judge Terence Finn struck out a case where a man was allegedly threatened with a kitchen knife that had a nine-inch blade during the course of a dispute.

John Shore of Roscrea Road, Templemore was before Cashel District Court for allegedly contravening the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on February 23, 2020, at the Cashel Holiday Hostel, 6 John Street, Cashel, gardaí responded to a dispute between two people who were known to each other.

She said the defendant went to the hostel’s kitchen and got a knife. She said there wasn’t any gesture made with the knife and that gardaí believe it was in self-defence.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, the defendant had returned to his bedroom and had left the knife on the stairwell.

She confirmed that a witness to the incident had earlier left the courtroom.

She added that the defendant has several previous convictions including under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act and for assault.

MENTAL HEALTH

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client, 31, has a history of mental health issues and has been hospitalised on numerous occasions.

Family members of his client have accompanied him in court. His client wasn’t able to take up bail over monetary issues.

Judge Finn struck out the Section 11 production of an article capable of inflicting serious injury offence and marked the facts of the Section 9 (1) possession of a knife with a sharply pointed blade in a public place offence proven and taken into consideration.