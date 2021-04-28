'It was only recreational,' Tipperary electrician with 48 previous convictions tells court

An electrician, 29, was fined €300 at Cashel District Court for the unlawful possession of cannabis.

Denis Loughnane of Bailey Street, Killenaule was before the court as a consequence of gardaí executing a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and finding €20 worth of cannabis herb at his address on June 28, 2020.

Sgt Carol O’Leary said the defendant admitted it was for his own personal use, and added that he has 48 previous convictions, the majority of which were for road traffic offences.

Representing himself in court, the defendant said “it was only recreational”, in reply to Judge Terence Finn saying it could be dangerous working as an electrician under the influence of cannabis.

“You won’t see me again,” the defendant added.