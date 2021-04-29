Fined €200 for unlawful possession of cannabis herb

A man with 68 previous convictions was fined at Thurles district court in relation to unlawful drug possession.

Daniel Cashin, with an address of 22 Castlelea View, Landsdowne, Portarlington, Co Laois, was searched while in custody at about 12.30 am on October 6, 2019, in Thurles garda station on Slievenamon road.



Garda James Maher found a “clear bag” containing a “green herb-like substance.”



Mr Cashin declined to volunteer any information about the substance.

It was subsequently sent to a laboratory and found to be cannabis herb, valued at €10.

Mr Cashin was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. He has 68 previous convictions, including four for drugs.



Solicitor Patrick Cadell said “this is the last time he was involved in drugs. He has nothing else before the courts. He is behaving himself in the interim.”



Judge Elizabeth MacGrath noted the guilty plea. Mr Cashin was fined €200, with 10 months to pay. Judge MacGrath fixed recognisances at €250, his own bond, in the event of an appeal.

A destruction order was made in relation to the drugs.