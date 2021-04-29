Gardaí found €20 worth of cannabis in cling film on Tipperary man after during drugs search

Judge Terence Finn has ordered a man found in possession of cannabis to make a donation to the Clonmel District Court poor box.

Kieran Bourke of Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel was before the court for contravening Section 3 possession of drugs of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said that on April 26, 2020, gardaí were on duty when they saw the defendant in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. Gardaí carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act and discovered €20 worth of cannabis in cling film in the passenger seat.

Defence solicitor James Reilly said his 26-year-old client, who has one previous conviction for a road traffic offence dating back to 2010, lives with his mother.

He has been employed over the last few years, but was laid off since September as a result of Covid-19 and hoped

to return to work at a prominent company based in the locality.