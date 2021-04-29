'Can’t take no for an answer?' Tipperary man turned up at ex partner's house drunk

A man who turned up at his former partner’s home in the early morning has been fined at Clonmel District Court.

David Healy of 63 Woodvale Walk, Fethard was before the court for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and for being intoxicated in a public place.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary said gardaí responded to a dispute on the Killenaule Road, Fethard at approximately 5.10am on January 1 of this year.

She said the defendant was verbally abusive, and that other members of the public had come out onto the street over the noise.

Sgt O’Leary said the defendant was then arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

She added that he has five previous convictions including for criminal damage, public order and theft.

In defence of his client, solicitor Aidan Leahy said the occupant of the house was his former partner. His client, who was drunk, went to the house and another party was there.

TERRITORY

Judge Terence Finn questioned: “Was his nose out of joint that someone had moved into his territory?

“Is it that he can’t take no for an answer?”

Mr Leahy said it was a case of his client “looking back at what he had”. The solicitor said his client and the complainant have a 16-month-old child together, who resides with the complainant.

Judge Finn asked: “Is the child sleeping through the night?”

Mr Leahy replied: “I don’t believe the child was disturbed.”

Mr Leahy added that his client is a third year carpentry apprentice, but that he is currently out of work and receiving the €350 Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

FINE

Judge Finn imposed a fine of €400 for the breach of the peace charge, while taking the intoxication charge into consideration.