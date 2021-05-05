Drunk Tipperary man found arguing with his partner on street told gardaí to 'f**k off'

A drunk man found arguing with his partner on a Clonmel street told gardaí to “f**k off”, Clonmel District Court has been told.

Matthew Grace of 4 Convent Lane, Drangan, County Tipperary was before the court for public order offences including engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and for being intoxicated in a public place.

Sergeant Carol O’Leary told the court that on December 28, 2019, at approximately 12.25am gardaí received a report of a disturbance on Thomas Street, Clonmel.

The defendant and a woman were shouting loudly and had to be separated by gardaí. She said the defendant was shouting incoherently and there was a strong smell of alcohol off him. He repeatedly told gardaí to “f**ck off”, she said, adding that he has 39 previous convictions including for public order and road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said the other party was his client’s partner. His client, who has Crohn’s disease, has instructed him to apologise for his behaviour.

Judge Terence Finn ordered the defendant to pay a €250 fine for the Section 4 intoxication offence, whilst marking the Section 6 behaviour offence proven and taken into consideration.