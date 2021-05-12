Young man’s collision with JCB ‘complete and utter silliness’, Clonmel District Court told

A man overtook two vehicles and collided with a parked JCB, Clonmel District Court has been told.

Jakub Wojciechowski of 27 Glenoaks Close, Clonmel was before the court for a Section 52 careless driving offence.

Garda John Downey told the court that on January 31, 2021 at 1.30pm gardaí were called to the road traffic accident at Aldi on the Western Road, Clonmel.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the 24-year-old defendant was subsequently arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

Garda Downey said the incident “looks like a complete error of judgement” and “complete and utter silliness”.

Defence solicitor Aidan Leahy said his client’s car went under the JCB, but that no damage was caused.

The solicitor said his client, who has no previous convictions, has a full driver’s licence since 2015 and was driving his sister’s car.

His client’s sister, who has worked in Ireland for 15 years, brought him over here to work and he earns €300 weekly in a factory.

Judge Terence Finn ordered him to pay a €300 fine.